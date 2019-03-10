NOPD: Man injured in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was injured in a shooting in the West Lake area of New Orleans East Saturday night (March 9), according to New Orleans police.
NOPD confirmed the shooting just after 7:15 p.m., after the victim was brought to New Orleans East Hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police said the shooting occurred in the 6800 block of East Coronet Court but did not specify what time.
The victim was brought to University Medical Center for treatment, NOPD said. His condition was not known.
No further information was immediately available.
