NOPD: 2 men shot on Bourbon St. then Uber to the hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men were shot on Bourbon Street and then took an Uber to the hospital early Sunday (March 10), according to a preliminary New Orleans police report.
The 21-year-old and 22-year-old men were walking down the 400 block of Bourbon Street around 12:30 a.m. when they “heard a pop," the report states.
The 22-year-old started feeling pain in his calf and the 21-year-old felt pain in his foot, according to the report. The victims fled to a business in the 800 block of Bourbon, where the 21-year-old realized his shoe was full of blood, police said.
The victims then called an Uber to bring them to the hospital for treatment.
No further information was immediately available.
