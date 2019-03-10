Opinion: Tigers need to keep that same energy

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) -
The PMAC was truly in rare form on Saturday night. As a fan, if you were there to cheer on the Tigers to an outright regular season SEC championship, the team gave you plenty to be happy about. And if you were there to voice your opinion about head coach Will Wade’s suspension, there was plenty of that too.
In fact, the atmosphere created by the Will Wade supporters was a major part of what made the arena so raucous. The student section and some others were all over athletic director Joe Alleva with boos, and some fans even snuck a few signs in past security. One read, “Fire Joe Alleva.”
It was accompanied by chants of “Joe must go!” And after halftime, when Alleva was nowhere to be found certainly no longer in his seat, “Joe is hiding” rained down from the student section as well.
However, when the Tigers take the court on Friday in the SEC tournament quarterfinals, and certainly wherever they are in the NCAA Tournament, that environment won’t be anything like the PMAC. There won’t be that same energy from the crowd to feed off of, and there may not be the same adrenaline running through the team that there was less than 36 hours after having their head coach suspended.
Without a doubt, LSU came out as locked as they have all season, not only playing fast and dictating the pace, but shooting the lights out. Darius Days and Marshall Graves paced LSU during the first half in the absence of Javonte Smart (held out as a precaution in case his recruitment broke NCAA rules) and Naz Reid (injured).
But that was Vanderbilt, and the Tigers will face much better teams in upcoming games. Tremont Waters, in particular, who the team says took on a “coach on the floor” role seemingly equal to that of interim head coach Tony Benford, has to keep his team’s energy level and focus just as high, and it will only get tougher without coach Wade.
However you feel about Alleva’s decision to suspend Wade and the precautionary move to keep Javonte Smart out of games, there’s no denying that it’s cast a guilty light on LSU basketball, whether they’ve done anything wrong or not. The Tigers will be thrust into the role of the bad guy, and in my opinion, they have to embrace it. Take that same anger the student section has and channel into whatever they have to to play the way they did on Saturday night against Vanderbilt.
They’ve proven how good they can be as SEC champions. Now, no matter the circumstances that have them shorthanded or the media reports that allege wrongdoing, there’s no turning back.
LSU has to make the most of right now.
