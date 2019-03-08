Recall issued for heating pads sold at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls stores

(WAFB) - Baton Rouge has recently felt some cold nights, and more people are likely running their heaters and using heating pads to keep warm.
However, state fire investigators are reminding the public of a March 8 recall for heating pads sold exclusively at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls.
Over 5,000 units of Aroma Home USB Heated Hottie heating pads are being recalled because they can overheat during use. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores sold the heating pads from November 2018 through January 2019 for $13.
There are no incidents involving the heating pads,
Anyone with one of these heating pads needs to stop using them, and return them to the store for a full refund.
