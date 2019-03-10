SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on the suspension of LSU coach Will Wade

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on the suspension of LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade:
“I support the action of LSU in its suspension of head men’s basketball coach Will Wade. The information in recent news reports is very disturbing, if true. Considering the existing circumstances, LSU has taken appropriate action today while the investigation continues. The SEC serves in an advisory role with our institutions in NCAA compliance issues and the Conference Office will continue to assist LSU as it moves forward in this matter.”
