Stolen vehicle chase ends in crash leaving officer, 1 other person injured; juvenile in custody

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) reports an officer and one other person were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash that involved a stolen vehicle.
Police say the crash happened in the 4700 block of Prescott Road near Beechwood Drive around 10 a.m. Sunday, March 10.
The BRPD officer was reportedly assisting investigators with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office to stop the stolen vehicle at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation, police say.
The stolen vehicle was stopped on West I-12 around Drusilla. A juvenile female was taken into custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.