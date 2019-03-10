Two people injured in Florida neighborhood shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a man and woman were injured in an overnight shooting in the Florida neighborhood.
The shooting happened just after midnight in the 2100 block of Clouet Street.
According to investigators, a man and a woman were sitting inside of a vehicle when they heard gunshots. When they got out of the vehicle, they continued to hear gunshots and the female victim was struck in the back. The male victim also suffered a laceration to his wrist.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions are currently unknown.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
