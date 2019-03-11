Benefit Monday for Terrytown woman and 2 kids beaten to death

TERRYTOWN (WVUE) - A benefit will be held today to support the Terrytown family grieving after a mother and two children were beaten to death with a hammer.
The benefit will be at the Woodmere Café in Harvey from 4 to 8 p.m. and all proceeds will go to help the family of Kristina Riley.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says her boyfriend, 33-year-old Terrance Leonard, confessed to beating Riley’s son and niece while they were asleep in their beds before beating Riley to death.
Two other children are in critical condition in the hospital.
Grief counselors will be on hand Monday at the Jefferson Parish schools where the victims attended.
Police say Leonard has an extensive criminal history that includes arrests for narcotics possession and distribution, second degree battery, simple battery, and multiple offenses against law enforcement.
