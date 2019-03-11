Craig Robertson signs extension with Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three years after coming to New Orleans in free agency, linebacker Craig Robertson is opting to sign an extension with the Saints and avoid entering into the open market.
Robertson signed a two-year extension, according to the team. NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo adds that the contract is worth more than $4 million total.
The 31-year-old has evolved into a special teams ace, making multiple pivotal plays in the Saints’ 13-3 campaign in 2018. He sniffed out fake kick attempts against the Steelers and Rams as well as recovering a blocked punt against the Falcons.
