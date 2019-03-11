Foggy & Warm Start to the Week

A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect through 10 AM. Many spots are experiencing visibility less than ¼ mile. A few showers are also possible today along a nearly stationary boundary. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs near 80 degrees.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm with mostly cloudy and dry skies. Rain chances will increase Thursday ahead of a strong cold front. Highs will drop to the mid 60s for Friday with some lingering showers.
A mix of sun and clouds is expected over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend with cool conditions. Highs will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s.
