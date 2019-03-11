Funeral services set for today for woman killed in Esplanade Ave. crash

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A funeral will be held today for a woman killed by a suspected drunk driver while biking with her friends.
Sharree Walls was described by many as a strong young businesswoman in the New Orleans area.
Over the weekend, hundreds of cyclists traveled along Esplanade Avenue; the same route Walls along with her friend David Hynes took before they were hit by a suspected drunk driver after the Endymion parade ended last Saturday.
Seven other people were also injured in the crash.
Police say the driver Tashonty Toney, was intoxicated at the time and told police after he was arrested that he had a drinking problem.
David Hynes also lost his life in the crash. He was an attorney based in Seattle.
Sharree Walls’ funeral will be held at St. Peters Church at 11 a.m.
