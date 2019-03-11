Kevin Huerter has 27 points as Hawks top Pelicans 128-116

Pelicans: Bertrans, signed out of the EuroLeague on March 2, had one assist in his debut. Coach Alvin Gentry said he wanted to "try to get him acclimated to the speed of the game and playing with some of his teammates." Bertrans is the older brother of Spurs forward Davis Bertrans. .... C Jahlil Okafor, who was listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain, had four points in about eight minutes. ... Gentry said G Jrue Holiday (lower abdomen strain) and G E'Twaun Moore (left quadriceps contusion) will miss "another eight or nine days."