At least 228 measles cases in US this year, CDC says

(CNN/Gray News) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting new cases of measles in the U.S.
The agency says at least 228 cases of measles have been reported this year in 12 states, including California, New York and Texas.
New Hampshire is the most recent state to have a case, with one patient as of March 7.
Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, New Jersey, Oregon and Washington state have also reported cases to the CDC.
Two of the larger outbreaks are in Washington state and New York. People from Oregon, Hawaii and Georgia were infected in Washington.
And New York reports 11 new cases stemming from an outbreak after an unvaccinated resident became infected abroad.
The disease was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, but it’s common in many other countries, which is how the current outbreaks started.
The majority of people who’ve gotten the measles in the U.S. were unvaccinated, according to the CDC.
The agency warns the disease can spread when it reaches a community where groups of people are unvaccinated.
