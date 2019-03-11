Analyst outlines legal implications of FBI probe on LSU, NCAA

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As LSU prepares for the SEC basketball tournament, fans wait and wonder what will happen to their head coach.
LSU suspended Will Wade after Yahoo! Sports reported the FBI wiretapped a conversation between Wade and a recruiting middleman.
With clouds hanging over LSU’s most successful basketball team in years, fans rejoiced Saturday in a blowout win against Vanderbilt. But fans carried signs in favor of Wade and with disdain for school administrators after last week’s article. It included a transcript of a 2017 FBI wiretap, which allegedly captured the voice of Wade talking about a strong offer for one of his recruits. Yahoo reported the recruit may have been Javonte Smart.
While there has been no direct correlation, LSU held Smart out of Saturday’s game out of an “abundance of caution” following the wiretap report. LSU said that decision does not imply any wrongdoing by Smart or his family.
“Will Wade was stupid enough to say it on the telephone, now we have a real investigation,” said FOX 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti.
Yahoo reported the wiretapped conversation between Wade and an Adidas tennis shoe recruiter named Christian Dawkins. A U.S. district judged sentenced Dawkins to six months in prison last week in New York.
In that case, Dawkins and two others were convicted of wire fraud in a conspiracy to convince basketball players to attend schools sponsored by Adidas.
“Wire fraud is something like a catchall. Communications over state lines is what wire fraud is,” Raspanti said.
According to Sports Illustrated, the feds proved wire fraud by arguing the colleges were the victims. How? When players accepted money to attend a specific university, they became ineligible, thus hurting the university.
“Ultimately the university may be looked at as a victim when it comes to the criminal charges, but as for the NCAA violations, that may be a different thing,” said Raspanti.
Raspanti said the NCAA’s efforts to stop payments to athletes have failed, but now he thinks things may be different.
“This is the real thing," he said. "This isn’t a faux investigation, so maybe there will be real results and real results in college basketball.”
LSU president F. King Alexander and athletic director Joe Alleva said Wade is suspended until LSU can ensure full compliance with NCAA rules and regulations. They offered no timeline on when that might occur.
