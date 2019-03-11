Louisiana murder suspect arrested in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A man wanted for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in Thibodaux, LA was arrested by Hattiesburg police over the weekend.
Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said 23-year-old Kevon Jaquail Southall, of Houma, LA, was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop on Hardy Street near Interstate 59. Police said two guns were also found in the vehicle, and Southall told officers those guns belonged to him.
Thibodaux police have been looking for Southall since last October. He is facing charges in connection to an Oct. 15, 2018 shooting that left one man dead and another injured, according to police. A Thibodaux City Court Warrant set Southall’s bond at $2 million for the two charges.
In addition to the charges he’s facing in Louisiana, Hattiesburg police also charged Southall with two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Southall was booked into the Forrest County Jail and is facing extradition to Louisiana.
