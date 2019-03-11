Nicondra: Warm weather holding on

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Record to near record heat around for the weekend should take a bit of a break for some on Tuesday, but look for another surge into the low to mid 80s ahead of our next storm system moving in towards the end of the week. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 70s with the cold front that’s been lingering in the region pushes down towards the coast. We will see that system push back as a warm front during the day Wednesday. The mild temperatures and moisture will lead to fog once again south of the front. Thursday will be the wettest day as we see the full force of the next low moving through. It should be cooler Friday into the weekend.