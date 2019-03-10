No. 9 LSU softball falls 6-5 to Texas A&M in Game 3

COLLEGE STATION, TX (WAFB) - No. 9 LSU squandered a three-run lead to Texas A&M in the final game of the series, losing 6-5 Sunday.
Freshman Shelby Wickersham started in the circle for the Tigers.
LSU got things rolling early, scoring two runs in the first inning. A Shelbi Sunseri double brought Aliyah Andrews and Amanda Sanchez home to give the Tigers the 2-0 lead.
Texas A&M would tie it at 2-2 at the bottom of the inning on a single down the first base line.
The Tigers then scored a run in each of the next three innings for the 5-2 lead.
The Aggies rallied in the bottom of the fifth. A double to left field scored two runs and LSU clung to a 5-4 lead.
Head coach Beth Torina decided to make a pitching change after that hit and put in another freshman, Ali Kilponen.
Things did not go the way Torina hoped, as Kilponen gave up a two-run home run to the first batter she faced, giving Texas A&M the 6-5 lead. The next batter hit a shot down the third base line that got past Amanda Sanchez and ended up as a double.
That’s how it would end as LSU fell to 21-5 overall and 2-1 in the SEC, while Texas A&M improved to 16-8 overall and 1-2 in the SEC.
