4 rescued from sinking boat in Des Allemands

DES ALLEMANDS (WVUE) - Four people were brought to safety by St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office search and rescue volunteers in Lake Des Allemands Saturday afternoon.
About 1 p.m., Lt. Charles Wale, Deputies Blane Rome Sr., Seth Rome, Jarrod Laborde, Garrett Mackles and John Norsworthy responded to a call that two boats, with two people in each boat, were sinking in Lac Des Allemands.
Launching from Pleasure Bend, the officers deployed one rescue boat into the lake. Utilizing GPS coordinates provided by one of the subjects, the search and rescue team located the stranded subjects in a small cluster of trees in shallow water.
One boat had capsized and the other was afloat but quickly taking on water.
Due to high wind and rough waters, the officers could not navigate the rescue boat close enough to the subjects to extract them from the sinking boat. Deputies Seth Rome and Norsworthy then entered the water and navigated the area by foot.
They were able to safely rescue the four and guide them back to the rescue boat. All four appeared to be in good health and refused medical treatment.
