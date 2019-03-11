Search underway for downed helicopter near Lafourche Parish

GALLIANO (WVUE) - A downed helicopter in the Gulf of Mexico near Lafourche Parish prompts a search.
The Bristow Group says one of its aircraft, a Bell 407, was operating between Galliano and Venice around noon Sunday when an accident was reported.
The group says a crew member and passenger were on board, but it’s not known if they were injured or missing.
“Our highest priority is assisting those involved and impacted by the accident,” said Bristow President and CEO Don Miller.
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office says it assisted in recovery efforts at the scene.
