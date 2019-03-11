Source: Saints, Packers, Lions, Bears & Ravens have shown interest in Mark Ingram

March 11, 2019 at 10:09 AM CDT - Updated March 11 at 11:20 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The market for free agent running back Mark Ingram is taking shape. In addition to the Saints, a league source told FOX 8 sports that the Packers, Lions, Ravens and Bears have all expressed interest in the eight-year veteran.

Both Ingram and the Saints have expressed a desire to bring Ingram back to New Orleans, but as usually is the case, it will come to money.

Ingram is second on the Saints’ all-time rushing yards list. He finished last season with 645 rushing yards and six touchdowns. In 2017, Ingram had a career high 1124 yards on the ground.

The legal tampering period begins today for free agents, although teams can’t officially sign players until Wednesday.

