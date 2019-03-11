Tickets on sale this week for St. Jude Dream Home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tickets go on sale this week for the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview.
Tickets cost $100 for a chance at the 4 bedroom 2 and-a-half bath home under construction on 22nd Street .
The money you spend will help kids with cancer and other illnesses at St. Jude.
Thousands of Louisiana kids with cancer and other illnesses are treated every year without paying a dime and most get second chances at life because of the research and treatments at the hospital in Tennessee.
Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent when the hospital opened in 1962 to more than 80 percent today.
It will take $ 1 billion dollars to run St. Jude this year, but no family ever gets a bill.
Tickets for the home will go on sale Thursday, March 14.
