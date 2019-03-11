Tourist fights off teen in 7th Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police say a tourist fought off an attacker Sunday (March 10) in the Seventh Ward.
Investigators said the victim was walking back to his Airbnb on Pauger Street around 4 a.m. when he noticed a teenager following him.
He told police the teen pulled a knife and demanded his property.
When the teen tried to stab the tourist, the tourist grabbed the teen's hand and pushed him backwards.
The teen got away on a dark blue mountain bike.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
