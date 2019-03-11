A Warm Muggy Week- AM Fog And Spotty Showers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -After a foggy morning, we will see clouds and a few sunny peeks as temps stay well above average. A few showers are possible today along a nearly stationary boundary.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm with mostly cloudy and dry skies. Rain chances will increase Thursday ahead of a strong cold front. Highs will drop to the mid 60s for Friday with some lingering showers.
A mix of sun and clouds is expected over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend with cool conditions. Highs will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s.
