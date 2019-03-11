Weather service confirms 2 tornadoes in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in northern Mississippi over the weekend.
There were no deaths or serious injuries in either storm.
The weather service in Memphis, Tennessee, said the first tornado was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday near Walnut in Tippah County. It had winds of about 70 mph (113 kph) and was on the ground about 4 minutes.
The weather service said minor damage was reported to buildings, storage sheds, trees and power lines.
The second tornado hit around 5:15 p.m. Saturday near Goat island in Tishomingo County. Winds were up to 90 mph (145 kph). The storm was on the ground about 3 minutes.
Several homes and recreational vehicles were damaged by falling trees near the Goat Island Recreational Area.