After 9 years without an execution, LA lawmakers debate death penalty as survivors wait

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Surviving family members of murder victims whose killers were sentenced to death voiced their frustration Tuesday (March 12) to members of the House Criminal Justice Committee.
For five hours, the committee listened to and debated the issues surrounding Louisiana's failure to carry out a death sentence for almost nine years.
While litigation continues over the state's inability to get one of three drugs needed to conduct lethal injections, proponents of the death penalty argued in favor of alternatives.
“We are missing the point,” said Rep. Tony Bacala, D-Prairieville. “Tomorrow we could legally inject by going to the crime lab and picking up fentanyl and using it.” “The state should not have the power to kill someone,” said Rep. John Bagneris, D-New Orleans. “Life without parole is a just sentence.”
Some lawmakers are considering legislation to try and speed up executions.
