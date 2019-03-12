Audio of 911 call reveals harrowing details of Terrytown hammer attack

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hours after deputies say Terrance Leonard brutally attacked his girlfriend and four children with a hammer Wednesday (March 6), they say he returned to the Terrytown apartment with his mother. The woman, after making the gruesome discovery, called 911.
Dispatcher: “We are going to start doing CPR, ok?”
Caller: “No.”
Dispatcher: “I can walk you through it.”
Caller: “They got blood everywhere.”
Dispatcher: “They were hurt? They were cut? What’s going on?”
Caller: “No, I don’t know ma’am."
The woman then tells the operator Leonard’s girlfriend, Kristina Riley’s body is on the floor, but she continues to look for the children. She tells the operation she’s in the apartment with her son, Terrance, and you can hear what appears to be his voice in the background.
Caller: “You see the other children in the closet. Where?”
Dispatcher: "There’s children in the closet?”
Caller: “Yeah”
While investigators say Leonard attacked the children with a hammer as they slept, deputies say it appears he also moved the slain bodies of 10-year-old Ayden Riley and 9-year-old De’ryona Encalade into a closet.
Caller: "They’re in a closet. Oh my God. They in the closet. No”
Dispatcher: “Are they alive ma’am?”
Caller: “No, they are not alive. Please hurry up.”
Deputies said Kristina Riley’s daughters, 14-year-old Nashawna and 12-year-old Adrianna, were rushed to the hospital. The Jefferson Parish Coroner told FOX 8 Nashawna is considered brain dead.
Meanwhile, the memorial in front of the apartment is growing.
Authorities said Leonard confessed to the crime. He remains locked up on three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
