Community comes together to support family of Terrytown beating victims

A memorial grows outside the apartment where the three lives were tragically taken, a reminder of the pain a family continues to cope with. But a short distance away, a community is coming together to help. Kristina Riley and her son and niece were beaten to death with a hammer. Riley’s other two children are in critical condition at the hospital. Deputies said the man who confessed to the crime, Terrance Leonard, claims he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the attack.