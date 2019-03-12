Community comes together to support family of Terrytown beating victims

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Local business managers, vendors, DJs and more came together Monday (March 11) to help the Riley family on the Westbank. Kristina Riley and two family members were beaten to death with a hammer last week. People say it’s a crime many in the community won’t forget.
A memorial grows outside the apartment where the three lives were tragically taken, a reminder of the pain a family continues to cope with. But a short distance away, a community is coming together to help. Kristina Riley and her son and niece were beaten to death with a hammer. Riley’s other two children are in critical condition at the hospital. Deputies said the man who confessed to the crime, Terrance Leonard, claims he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the attack.
“It was a senseless tragedy, it really was. There was innocent kids involved, a mother, the whole family has been torn apart and my whole family has been impacted by it,” said Brandon Bean.
Bean is one of Kristina’s cousins. He said after spending Mardi Gras with Kristina’s son, Ayden, who was killed a short time later, he wanted to do something for his family, so he helped organize a benefit.
“It’s tougher than ever because we’re preparing for the funerals, but we’re still here at the hospital every day supporting the ones recovering. That’s the hardest part. We’re just trying to make sure the love is felt all the way around,” said Bean.
With some help from other vendors and volunteers, Steve Bridge, the manager at the Woodmere Cafe, brought everyone together over good food and good music. He plans to give 100 percent of the proceeds to the family.
“We gonna get with the family at the end of the night, pull the tab and give them everything,” Bridge said.
Bean said despite preparing to bury their loved ones, seeing his community do what they can to love and care for their family is deeply appreciated. It was practically standing-room only at the Woodmere Cafe, and many people, including Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto, couldn’t help but reflect on the crime that brought everyone together.
“Us being able to come here and get some good food and fund raise and get some money to the family in their time of need is something we can always feel good about,” said Lopinto.
If you want to donate, the family also has a memorial fund at the Whitney-Hancock bank. Just ask to donate to the Riley family fund.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.