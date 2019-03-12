Covington attorney pleads guilty in child pornography case

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Covington attorney pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography on Monday, the district attorney’s office said.
He faces 20 years in prison.
Victor Loraso, 38, pleaded guilty to four counts of distribution of pornography of children under 13 and one count of distribution of pornography of children under 17. He also pleaded guilty to 13 counts of possession of pornography of children under 13 and 8 counts of possession of child pornography under 17, according to the district attorney.
The investigation started in Canada when police seized a computer and determined someone was sharing child pornography with Loraso.
The computer also revealed online accounts, which Loraso admitted belonged to him, in which he was chatting with pedophiles about the desire to molest children, officials said.
