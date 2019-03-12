Helicopter pilot’s body recovered in Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The body of a pilot fatally injured in Monday’s aircraft accident in the Gulf of Mexico was recovered Tuesday, according to Bistrow Group Inc.
A Bell 407, registration N577AL, was operating between Galliano and Venice. The flight was carrying one pilot and one passenger who also died in the accident and was recovered Monday.
The pilot was a valued member of the Bristow team.
“Out of respect for the family’s wishes, we are not releasing the name of our pilot at this time,” the company said. “Bristow extends our deepest condolences to both families impacted by this accident.”
