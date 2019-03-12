Jefferson Parish superintendent proposes restructuring schools to improve performance, attendance

HARVEY, LA (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish schools superintendent wants to make changes when it comes to middle schools. Under his proposal, three middle schools would either be demolished or used for other purposes.
Superintendent Cade Brumley has made a lot of changes since taking over the school system, with plans to improve student performance and raise teacher pay. Now, he’s looking for school board approval to close two elementary schools - Live Oak and Miller Wall - and change Catherine Strehle to an alternative school.
“We had found that we lose roughly 600 of our kids after fifth-grade year before the sixth-grade year. Many parents are choosing to not go to our traditional middle schools,” Brumley said.
Brumley said they’ve also found that students in their PK-8 schools have higher test scores and better attendance than students in traditional middle schools. That’s why he plans on expanding nine schools to include kindergarten through eighth grade.
“We have facilities on the Westbank that are operating at 40, 50 percent capacity, and we know that we can essentially double the population of those schools and invest the money that we have, which is finite, into those facilities,” Brumley said.
He said this will affect around 1,500 students, and they’ve already spoken to teachers about the proposal.
“We’ve shared that we are not expecting to lose any of these teachers. Our HR department right now is working with these teachers to understand what are some locations in the system, some other schools they might like to transfer,” Brumley said.
"The teachers have been assured that they will not lose their jobs. The teachers have been told that they will have the opportunity to select three schools of their choice," Jefferson Federation of Teachers President Kesler Camese-Jones said.
Despite the assurance, Camese-Jones said this is still a major change that has some teachers uneasy.
"We've done a lot with Dr. Brumley in this past year, and yet it's another change. So, there's that level of uncertainty. teachers are planners. Many folks plan their lessons over the summer, they're working on things for next year, so just that uncertainty of not knowing where i'm going to teach next year," Camese-Jones said.
Brumley will present the proposal to school board members Wednesday evening where it will be voted on.
If passed, the changes would take effect in August.
