LSU awaiting word on Javonte Smart, Will Wade; Naz Reid cleared ahead of SEC tournament

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU interim head coach Tony Benford and the Tigers are preparing for the SEC Tournament in Nashville.
On Tuesday, Mar. 12, coaches, players, and fans are expecting to learn the future of freshman guard Javonte Smart, the star player at the center of an FBI wiretap investigation who was suspended on Friday, Mar. 8 along with head coach Will Wade, the day before the Tigers’ win over Vanderbilt to capture the SEC Championship.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards chimed in Tuesday morning on the suspension when asked by a reporter after a BESE Hearing.
“That’s a very tough decision that they made,” Edwards said, adding he spoke with LSU President F. King Alexander on the university’s decision to suspend head coach Will Wade.
“It’s hard for me to disagree with that decision under those circumstances although I will tell you it is my fervent hope that Coach Wade has a way to clear this up,” Edwards said.
“Like everybody else, I’m a huge LSU fan and this is the best year we’ve had in many, many years in terms of our basketball program. And so, hopefully, we can get past this,” Edwards said.
When asked on the likelihood of Wade returning to coach the LSU Men’s Basketball program, Edwards appeared optimistic.
LSU freshman forward Naz Reid is set to return to action Friday at the SEC basketball tournament, Benford said Monday on the coaches’ teleconference.
The Tigers will face either Arkansas or Florida in the quarterfinals of the tournament to start things off for the Tigers Friday, Mar. 15.
The final will be Sunday at noon on ESPN.
LSU students are planning a protest on campus Tuesday, after Athletic Director Joe Alleva handed down the suspensions.
