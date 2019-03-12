New Orleans businesses now have to pay sidewalk fee for outdoor seating

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some New Orleans business owners are not happy to learn they'll now have to pay the city an annual fee to have outdoor sidewalk seating at their restaurants – something that could cost some places thousands of dollars.
"Oh, that's going to be expensive,” said Mojo Coffee House owner Angee Jackson.
That was Jackson’s reaction when she recently received a letter from the city informing her that she would have to pay for her outdoor sidewalk seating at both of her coffee house locations.
“It’s going to be $2,000 for this shop,” she said.
That’s $2,000 for the Mojo on Magazine Street and another $2,000 for her shop on Freret.
“We’re a very small business, so impacts like that definitely hurt quite a bit, especially at tax time,”Jackson said. "…But I do know a lot of businesses that absolutely cannot afford it whatsoever. There’s so many startups that have opened across the city that really depend on being able to expand outside, especially considering how small the businesses are in inside.”
According to the city rules passed in 2017, businesses Uptown, on Magazine Street, in the Carrollton neighborhood and in the French Quarter will have to get a permit from the city for their sidewalk seating and pay $350 a year for an outside table of four - and $100 more for each additional chair at that table. In other parts of the city, it will cost businesses $200 per table.
“At the end of the day, the previous administration and the council did vote to refresh the rules which have really gone unenforced since Katrina,” said Zach Smith, the city’s director of Safety and Permits. “Why we do a slow rollout of this is to inform people, let them budget $350 for a business table which amounts to less than $1 per day to use city property, which the State Constitution requires not be given away for no value.”
Smith said the rules also help protect against bad actors.
"There's absolutely a safety and an access factor,” he said. “There's many businesses. Anybody that lives and works and enjoys any restaurant, there are actors out there that will block sidewalks, that will really prohibit people's passage. There's a couple that I could name, that I won’t, of places that will literally sit their tables and chairs on top of the ADA access curb cuts for people in wheelchairs and other disabilities."
As for Jackson, she thinks the annual fee is excessive, but she plans to pay it for her customers.
“It’s part of New Orleans culture to people watch, so I don’t want to take that away from my customers at all. I would never want to not provide the ability to just watch the city. I’m going to have to suck that up,” she said.
While the city did not give a hard date of when businesses must comply with the new rules, we’re told they’re getting closer to enforcement. If a business is cited for not having a permit, the owner could be fined as much as $500 a day.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.