Nicondra: The temperature roller coaster continues

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cloudy but nice conditions continue through the overnight. Expect warmer conditions to return for Wednesday ahead of our next cold front.
A shower or two is possible late Wednesday, but the best chance for rain will be Thursday ahead of and with the front.
Rain ends early Friday and temperatures drop into the 60s and 50s for highs over the weekend.
A busy St. Patrick’s Day schedule will be mostly nice except for the rain around on Thursday.
