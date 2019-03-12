NOPD: Woman sought in assault with metal drink shaker on Bourbon St.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman who allegedly threw a metal drink shaker at a bartender’s face over the amount of liquor poured is being sought by police.
The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the woman in the photograph. She faces aggravated battery in the March 9 incident in the 500 block of Bourbon Street.
According to police, at about 11:30 p.m., the woman became irate because her drink was weak. Police said she threw a metal shaker at the victim’s face, causing two lacerations over the victim’s eye.
The woman was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans and had long, light brown braided hair.
Anyone with information on her identity or whereabouts is asked contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080. Tipsters can also call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
