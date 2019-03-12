Police search for missing Central City woman

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for a 64-year-old Central City woman who has been missing since Feb. 25.
Mary Walley was last seen when she left her residence in the 1300 block of Simon Bolivar Ave. Walley has not been heard from since then.
Police describe the missing woman as a white female standing approximately 5'5" and weighing approximately 240 pounds.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Walley is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
