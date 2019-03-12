QB Teddy Bridgewater expected to re-sign with New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater is expected to re-sign with the New Orleans Saints despite a bigger deal on the table from Miami, NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported.Tuesday.
Bridgewater, who spent the 2018 season in New Orleans, values the culture of the locker room as well as the prospect of becoming the successor to Drew Brees, Slater added.
Free agent signings can not become official until Wednesday at 3 p.m., New Orleans time. Bridgewater tweets out motivational messages daily and chose to tweet early Tuesday morning “The work not gone do itself. Let’s get it!” It is unclear if that is a reference to re-signing with the team that traded a third round pick for him last August.
In 2018, the 26-year-old started the Saints’ season finale, tallying 118 yards and a touchdown on 14-of-23 passing. He also appeared in spot duty at the end of other comfortable victories.
