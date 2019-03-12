Saints fans have mixed feelings on possibility Mark Ingram won’t re-sign

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The news of the Saints possibly losing longtime running back Mark Ingram isn’t sitting well for some fans.
“I’ll feel sad," said Remy Ricks. “He did good the last season and everything. I’ll feel sad about it."
Who Dats like Rob Bonnaffons say Ingram’s performance this past season proves why the Saints organization should pay him what he’s asking.
“If it was up to me and I had a chance to pay Ingram a little bit more than probably the value they attributed to him, knowing what he brings to the table, I’d write the check," said Bonnaffons.
Bonnaffons and others say if Ingram leaves, they’ll miss him, but they understand it’s business.
“When you’re running a business, you trying to make some kind of profit about it,” said Ricks. “If you’re not really benefiting from that, you have to weigh it in, which is beneficial for the business.”
Reportedly, the Saints signed former Vikings running back Latavius Murray to a four-year deal.
"I feel that Murray can fill those holes provided that he stays healthy," said Art Rymer.
Rymer admits he isn’t an Ingram fan.
“When he came into the Saints, he was just very inconsistent,” Rymer said. “He was scrapping to just get one yard and we had other backs who were doing the job. So, to me it’s no big loss."
At the end of the day, fans say they trust in Sean Payton’s decision-making.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.