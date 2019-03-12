Security cam catches postman spraying barking dog

ZACHARY, LA (WAFB) - A Louisiana woman was horrified after viewing security video that shows a postman spraying her barking dog with repellent while delivering a package at her home near Baton Rouge.
The woman, who did not want to be identified, says the incident happened the afternoon of Monday, Mar. 11 at her home on Hemlock Street in Zachary.
She says her dog, a 7-year-old chihuahua named Roux, was in a fenced area located more than six feet away from her back door where the package was placed. The dog could not reach the postman from the fenced area, she said.
"He was just mad that the dog was barking at him," she said. "The video shows him deliver the package and then go to his mail truck and get the repellent. He came back and sprayed my dog and then turned around and sprayed him again."
She says her dog still had red eyes when she arrived home about two hours later. She goes on to say she immediately went to her post office Monday afternoon and asked to speak to a supervisor.
She claims she was told the supervisor was unavailable and that she should email her complaint to the United States Postal Service.
