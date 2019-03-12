Sheriff’s office: Woman kills her dog, tries to run over boyfriend during breakup

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman threw her poodle over a three-story balcony during a nasty breakup, and then tried to run her ex-boyfriend down with a vehicle, according to a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson.
The alleged fight happened on Saturday in the 3200 block of Wall Blvd. in unincorporated Gretna, Capt. Jason Rivarde said.
Taisha Williams, 35, got mad when a 29-year-old man tried to end their relationship, according to the sheriff’s office.
The jilted woman is accused of swinging a wine bottle and blocking the door as the man tried to leave.
She started to throw out the victim’s property, when she picked up her own white poodle and tossed it over the balcony. The dog died of injuries from the fall, the sheriff’s office said.
The man made his way downstairs and the woman allegedly threw the dog into the man’s pickup truck. She then got into her own vehicle and tried to run the victim over, the sheriff’s officer said.
Williams was arrested an hour later in the same area. She was booked with cruelty to animals, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault and three counts of simple criminal damage to property.
Williams is being held in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center without bond.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.