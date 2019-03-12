Short-Lived Cool Down

Thanks to the frontal boundary pushing south overnight, cooler air is in place this morning. Highs will climb into the mid-70s this afternoon with mostly cloudy and dry skies.
On Wednesday, a warm front will bring higher temperatures and moisture back to the area. Some fog is possible and highs will reach the low 80s.
Rain chances go up on Thursday with a few storms possible as a cold front approaches. The front will likely cross the area by Friday morning leaving only a few lingering showers.
Much cooler conditions will move in for Friday and the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Saturday and Sunday with a cool breeze and more sunshine!
