Adversity brings LSU basketball even closer as a team

Before you even think about counting the Tigers out as they go forward without head coach Will Wade, and likely guard Javonte Smart as well, keep in mind that they have a lot to play for -- not just themselves, but the state of Louisiana that many of them either call home, or have quickly learned to love.
"I represent my city, Ponchatoula," says junior guard Marshall Graves. "I represent the state of Louisiana. It's a pride thing, for sure. We take a lot of pride in representing it. I know the state takes a lot of pride in LSU, and we do our best to represent that everywhere we go. We've got a chip on our shoulder."
That's part of what keeps them going. The type of adversity they've faced might cause others to crumble, but LSU insists that they won't fall into that trap.
"I really don't feel like we're going backward at all as a team, a brotherhood or family," says sophomore guard Tremont Waters. "I feel like everyday we're getting better at something. And everyday, someone's looking to learn something new."
Of course with everything that’s happened with LSU basketball over the last week, they’ve been painted already as somewhat of a villain. Still, they’re not letting that deter them. Graves says they’ve always had an "us against the world’ mentality, and they plan to keep that going forward.
