After Further Review: Saints take ‘special’ approach to offseason

Special teams wasn’t just the third phase of the game for the Saints in 2018, it played a huge role in their run to the NFC Championship game. This offseason the team has made sure to keep that elite special teams core intact. They inked Justin Hardee, Craig Robertson and Chris Banjo to deals. On Wednesday, they signed Lutz to a new five-year deal. According to his agent, Lutz’s new contract is the biggest in the NFL.