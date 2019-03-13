After Further Review: Saints take ‘special’ approach to offseason

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It may not be the sexiest moves to make in an offseason, but for the Saints, their emphasis on special teams has been critical to their offseason.
Just pause and think of all the big-time moments from special teams last season:
- Taysom Hill’s blocked punt in Tampa Bay.
- Craig Roberston stopping the fake field goal against the LA Rams.
- Robertson and Chris Banjo stopping the fake punt against Pittsburgh.
- Hill’s fake punt against the Eagles in the playoffs.
Those were just the game-changing moments. It doesn’t even include the incredible consistency of both Wil Lutz and Thomas Morstead.
Special teams wasn’t just the third phase of the game for the Saints in 2018, it played a huge role in their run to the NFC Championship game. This offseason the team has made sure to keep that elite special teams core intact. They inked Justin Hardee, Craig Robertson and Chris Banjo to deals. On Wednesday, they signed Lutz to a new five-year deal. According to his agent, Lutz’s new contract is the biggest in the NFL.
With the flurry of big names and big contracts being discussed around the league, these moves may not garner many national headlines. But for the Saints these are exactly the types of decisions that keeps a highly successful team on the same winning track.
