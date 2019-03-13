Big Warm Up Before A Big Cool Down

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Southerly winds are bringing in warmer and more moist air and that will continue until tomorrow night ahead of a strong cold front 80. A stray shower or two is possible with mostly cloudy skies.
Rain chances will increase a little Thursday, but the best chance for rain is Thursday night as a cold front moves through. Ahead of that front, highs will climb into the mid 80s on Thursday. Behind it, highs will only reach the mid 60s on Friday.
A chilly weekend is on tap with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s and more sunshine!
