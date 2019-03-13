Bucks used big third quarter to pull away and beat Pelicans

Bucks: Mirotic faced the Pelicans for the first time since New Orleans traded him to Milwaukee in February. Mirotic was a significant contributor to the Pelicans’ push into the second round of the playoffs after he was acquired at midseason in a trade with Chicago last season. But he is playing on an expiring contract and New Orleans traded him for Stanley Johnson, Smith and four second-round draft picks. Before the game, Mirotic tweeted, “Special game for me tonight, Pelicans fans were so great to me and my family!!!”