City Council to vote on bike safety resolution after 3 cyclists die in 10 days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After the deaths of three bike riders in a span of 10 days in New Orleans, the City Council is poised to address bike safety once again.
The council says New Orleans ranks number two nationally in bicycling deaths.
At Thursday's council meeting, members will take up a resolution calling for the administration to speed up efforts to make the streets safer for riders.
Council President Jason Williams says the 267 bike crashes last year is a "terrifyingly high number.”
"A lot of times in government people want to study things for a year, two years before they move on it even when we know what the answer is,” Williams said. “We know what the study's gonna show, and all I'm saying is that sometimes we just need action, not words."
The resolution includes several specific requests of the administration, including more protected bike lanes, improvements to some of the most dangerous intersections and adoption of the “complete streets” policy approved by the council last summer.
