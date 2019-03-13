On deck at The Box: LSU hosts Texas Southern

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The No. 10 Tigers are back in action Wednesday night against Texas Southern at The Box.
LSU suffered a tough mid-week loss to Northwestern State, 3-1, Tuesday night in Natchitoches.
Texas Southern had a rough outing Tuesday as well, losing to Texas 17-3 in a seven inning game in Austin.
Texas scored nine runs in the first three innings of the game and added seven more in the sixth inning.
The Longhorns surrendered only five hits to TSU, while racking up 18 against Tiger pitching.
Records:
LSU: 11-5 (0-0, SEC)
Texas Southern: 2-10 (1-2, SWAC)
First pitch: 6: 30 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium
Rankings:
LSU: Collegiate Baseball 10, Perfect Game 14, Baseball America 11, D1 Baseball 13
Texas Southern: No ranking
Texas Southern’s Top Hitters:
Christian Sanchez: .366 batting average, 4 doubles, 5 home runs and 12 RBI
Keanu Van Kuren: .349 batting average, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run and 10 RBI
Tyson Thompson: .308 batting average, 1 double
LSU’s Top Hitters:
Josh Smith: .400 batting average, 5 doubles, 1 home run and 10 RBI
Antoine Duplantis: .349 batting average, 2 doubles, 4 home runs and 24 RBI
Zach Watson: .317 batting average, 6 doubles and 9 RBI
This weekend’s series schedule:
- Friday: Kentucky at 7 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
- Saturday: Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
- Sunday: Kentucky at 2 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
