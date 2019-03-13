FBI says kidnapping suspect could be in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The FBI is hoping someone can help locate a Texas woman who is accused in a kidnapping case and might be headed to Louisiana.
Police responded to a disturbance in Beaumont, TX on March 5. The investigation revealed Lanyale Briana Briggs, 29, allegedly assaulted a woman in Jefferson County, TX.
The FBI said Briggs took the victim into Louisiana.
Federal investigators believe she is likely in Beaumont, Lake Charles, or Houston.
On March 7, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas issued an arrest warrant for Briggs, after charging her with kidnapping. If anyone has information regarding Briggs, please call the FBI Houston Office at 713-693-5000.
