JP leaders break ground on Goose Bayou pump station

LAFITTE - (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish leaders break ground Wednesday for a new pump station in Lafitte.
The $3 million dollar electric-run station will have a diesel back up. It will be located in the on the extension of Central Street on Goose Bayou Canal and pump to the pen area.
Since Katrina, the lower part of Jefferson Parish has flooded four times.
Council member Ricky Templet says it’s a long time coming.
“The last new pumping station in Jefferson Parish was 8 years ago. The last one here was 40 years to help combat flooding and draining issues,” said Templet.
The new station will assist the current Goose Bayou station on the north east at Decamp street.
The project will take approximately one year to complete.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.