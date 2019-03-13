LSU safety Grant Delpit ready to lead the Tiger defense

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - The rock of the 2018 LSU defense, Devin White, has moved on to the NFL. Now, Grant Delpit has taken the leader role on Dave Aranda’s dominant defense.
“Stepping into that new role as a leader, vocal and off the field. Good role model, good character, for guys to look up to. Definitely got to tell the young guys what it takes to be successful. . Definitely step in that role. Those guys gave me a great path to follow. So just try to take over for them,” said Grant Delpit.
One young guy who doesn’t appear to need much guidance, freshman Derek Stingley, Jr. The five-star recruit will be competing for a starting job this fall at cornerback.
“He’s great. He’s better than I was when I came in I’ll tell you that. He’s way more advanced then I thought he was going to be. One-on-one, he’s already locking up receivers. I love it. I love the attitude he brings, the character. He’s light years ahead of where he should be, so that’s great,” said Delpit.
