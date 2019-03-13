LSU softball moves up in National Polls

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU softball team continues to remain in the Top 10 of both national polls this week, moving up one spot to No. 9 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll and one spot to No. 8 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.
The Tigers have been ranked in every week since the end of the 2014 season. LSU has earned a total of 498 points in the NFCA poll. In the ESPN/USA Softball poll, the Tigers picked up 342 points.
LSU plays at home this week, hosting Troy Wednesday at 6 p.m. before taking on No. 7/7 Florida Saturday through Monday.
2019 USA Today / NFCA Division ITop 25 Coaches Poll – March 12
Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2019 Record, Prev. Ranking
1, UCLA (27), 795, 22-1, 2
2, Oklahoma, 745, 20-2, 3
3, Florida State (3), 738, 25-2, 1
4, Alabama (2), 712, 25-0, 5
5, Washington, 662, 22-3, 6
6, Tennessee, 649, 18-3, 7
7, Florida, 612, 22-4, 4
8, Georgia, 551, 23-3, 8
9, LSU, 498, 21-5, 10
10, Louisiana, 488, 18-3, 11
11, Texas, 474, 21-5, 9
12, Arizona, 442, 17-7, 12
13, Texas Tech, 389, 24-1, 1
14, Arkansas, 362, 19-4, 14
15, Kentucky, 323, 15-7, 18
16, South Carolina, 294, 18-5, 13
17, Arizona State, 271, 19-7, 16
18, Oklahoma State, 255, 18-5, 19
19, Indiana, 233, 21-3, 17
20, Auburn, 219, 22-4, 20
21, Minnesota, 190, 15-7, 22
22, James Madison, 162, 11-5, 21
23, Wisconsin, 118, 21-3, 23
24, Boise State, 46, 18-2, RV
25, Michigan, 27, 12-10, 25
2019 ESPN.com / USA SoftballTop 25 Coaches Poll – March 12
Rank, School (First-Place Votes), 2019 Record, Prev. Ranking, Points
1. UCLA (16), 22-1, 494, 2
2. Oklahoma (1), 20-2, 458, 3
3. Florida State, 25-2, 457, 1
4. Alabama (3), 25-0, 450, 5
5. Tennessee, 18-3, 411, 7
6. Washington, 22-3, 394, 6
7. Florida, 22-4, 379, 4
8. LSU, 21-5, 342, 9
9. Georgia, 23-3, 337, 8
10. Texas Tech, 24-1, 288, 14
11. Louisiana, 18-3, 282, 12
12. Arizona, 18-7, 273, 13
13. Texas, 21-5, 265, 10
14. Oklahoma State, 18-5, 192, 18
15. Indiana, 21-3, 171, 16
16. Auburn, 22-4, 169, 19
17. Arkansas, 19-4, 165, 15
18. Kentucky, 15-7, 152, 22
19. Arizona State, 19-7, 149, 17
20. South Carolina, 18-5, 140, 11
21. Minnesota, 15-7, 121, RV
22. Wisconsin, 21-3, 103, 20
23. James Madison, 11-5, 85, 21
24. Michigan, 12-10, 57, 23
25. Virginia Tech, 18-4, 39, RV
